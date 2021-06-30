Satechi launches new Mac mini Stand and Hub with front-facing I/O plus hidden SSD enclosure

Satechi originally launched its Aluminum Mac mini Stand and Hub back in 2019 bringing expanded I/O to the front of the desktop Mac and giving it a lift. Now an upgraded Stand and Hub is out today that lets you seamlessly expand your storage with a built-in SSD enclosure along with the extra I/O.

Satechi announced the new Aluminum Stand and Hub for Mac mini with SSD Enclosure in a press release and video today. It includes all the popular features of the original Stand and Hub but with a silver finish to match the 2020 M1 Mac mini (still compatible with the 2018 Intel Mac mini) and a useful SSD enclosure hidden underneath.

Since modern Macs are locked into the storage you buy them with, the M.2 SATA SSD enclosure being built-in with the new Satechi Stand and Hub means you can affordably increase your Mac mini’s storage without having to use an external drive.

A USB-C cable in the back of the stand/hub attaches to the Mac mini to offer seven front-facing ports for easy access along with a clean and seamless design to complement the Mac mini.

The new Stand and Hub includes:

  • 1 x USB-C data port (5Gbps)
  • 3 x USB-A 3.0 ports (5Gbps)
  • SD and microSD card readers (104Mbps)
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • M.2 SATA SSD enclosure (SSD not included, not compatible with NVME SSDs)

The upgraded Stand and Hub with SSD Enclosure is available now direct from Satechi as well as Amazon priced at $99.99. But through July 7, Satechi is doing 15% off with code “MACMINISSD” at checkout on its website.

The original Stand and Hub (without SSD enclosure) remains available in silver and space gray for $79.99. But at the launch price of $85, the upgraded version is probably the best option unless you need the space gray finish only available with the original.

