Satechi is out today with a sleek new accessory for the Mac mini that professional users will be sure to appreciate, the Type-C Aluminum Stand & Hub. With what looks like a perfectly matching design, the new product seeks to “transform and consolidate” your Mac mini workstation(s).

Satechi debuted the new Stand & Hub for Mac mini in a press release today:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, launches the new Type-C Aluminum Stand & Hub for Mac Mini into its arsenal of thoughtfully designed products that allow users to be more efficient. The first of its kind stand and hub elevates and transforms the Mac Mini into a powerful and surprisingly compact workstation that lets users get the most of valuable desk space.

One USB-C cable in the back of the stand/hub attaches to the Mac mini to offer six (seven if you count each card reader separately) front-facing ports for easy access that professional users will find valuable along with a sharp design. Ports include:

USB-C data port (5Gbps)

3 x USB-A 3.0 ports (5Gbps)

SD and microSD card readers (104Mbps)

3.5mm headphone jack

Weight: 0.66 lb

It would have been nice to see USB 3.1 Gen 2 here for up to 10Gbps transfer speeds and UHS-II vs. UHS-I for the SD readers. Pros who are wanting to maximize performance will probably stick with using a dedicated Thunderbolt 3 port for those applications. But the expanded and easy to access I/O in a slick form factor still makes this a compelling product.

The Stand & Hub also features integrated air vents to help keep your Mac mini cool even when connected to multiple peripherals.

Enterprise or pro customers can even stack multiple Mac minis with the hubs for a sharp multi-workstation solution (gallery below).

The Type-C Aluminum Stand & Hub for Mac mini is available direct from Satechi or its Amazon storefront priced at $79.99.

Get a closer look at it in the video and photos below. And stay tuned for a full review in the coming weeks.

Related: