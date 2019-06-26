Hands-on with Satechi’s new HomeKit Dual Smart Outlet

Connected outlets is one of the most crowded categories in Apple HomeKit, and turning dumb wall outlets into smart plugs is one of the easiest smart home upgrades. Today we’re taking a look at the new HomeKit-enabled Satechi Dual Smart Outlet that joined this category earlier this month.

Satechi certainly isn’t the first company to release a two-in-one smart plug. There are lots of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatible dual plugs on the market. But Satechi just may be the first vendor to ship an Apple HomeKit compatible dual smart plug designed for use indoors, and the form factor is well designed.

As we highlighted in our announcement coverage a few weeks ago, Satechi intentionally designed its Dual Smart Outlet to not block the outlet above or below it by using a side-by-side design with standard height.

Here’s how Satechi’s two-in-one plug compares to other single outlet smart plugs that work with HomeKit.

The side-by-side design is a bit narrower than two smart plugs with a very slim height.

Each outlet has its own power toggle in the form of a clicky button on the top of either side. There’s also a blue status light indicator that’s lit when the outlet is toggled on.

While Dual Smart Outlet is convenient for turning one standard outlet into two HomeKit connected outlets, Satechi warns customers that the outlet is not rated for outdoor use.

Unlike iDevice’s Outdoor Switch which similarly has two outlets, Satechi treats each outlet as a separate device in HomeKit just like VOCOlinc’s multi-plug power strip. HomeKit also lets you control powering toggle for each accessory through Siri, automate turning power on and off, and grouping either outlet with other HomeKit accessories from other vendors through scenes.

Satechi Dual Smart Outlet also supports energy consumption monitoring over time as well as setting timers for either outlet, although those features require Satechi’s new Home app on iOS. (You can set up Dual Smart Plug with HomeKit without Satechi’s app for standard HomeKit features.)

As a new entry from a reliable vendor on the market, Dual Smart Outlet is a needed product that has a great design for compact spaces with multiple appliances that need upgraded for the modern smart home. Satechi Dual Smart Outlet is available now for $59.99 on Amazon.com and Satechi.net

Read More: