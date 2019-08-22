Satechi launches USB-C Dual Multimedia Adapter with 4K at 60Hz, Ethernet, more for MacBooks

Satechi has released two new USB-C adapters today that let MacBook users simultaneously take advantage of two HDMI monitors and more. The USB-C Dual Multimedia Adapter features two HDMI ports, Ethernet, USB-A, and SD card readers. The other new product is the USB-C Dual HDMI Adapter. Read on for all the details.

Satechi announced the addition of the two new USB-C adapters to its lineup of Mac accessories today in a press release. While USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 monitors are becoming more common and affordable, you might already have some perfectly good HDMI monitors at home or work to take advantage of. These new adapters make it possible to use HDMI monitors with modern MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks.

USB-C Dual Multimedia Adapter

The USB-C Dual Multimedia Adapter offers a range of I/O in addition to the dual HDMI ports. The adapter takes advantage of two of your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro’s USB-C ports to deliver the use of two external monitors. Both support 4K with one at 60Hz and the second one at 30Hz (the USB-C Dual HDMI Adapter does support 4K at 60Hz for two external monitors).

Other ports include one Type-A USB 3.0 port, 60W of power through the USB-C input, Ethernet, and SD and microSD card slots.

The USB-C Dual Multimedia Adapter is priced at $110 and is available now in space gray and silver. Also, Satechi is running a 20% off sale until September 3 with code “DUALDISPLAY” on its website as well as Amazon bringing the price down to $88.

USB-C Dual HDMI Adapter

The USB-C Dual HDMI Adapter is just like the Multimedia Adapter but just features the dual HDMI ports and a USB-C PD port. Notably, it’s able to offer 4K @ 60Hz for both HDMI connected external displays.

It offers 60W of power to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air through the USB-C port. It comes with a removable silicone cover that can help with the heat that can be created when running two displays from your notebook.

The USB-C Dual HDMI adapter is also available in space gray and silver and will available arriving mid-September. It’s priced at $65 and is available direct from Satechi as well as Amazon.

Earlier this month Satechi released a 72W USB-C car charger to easily power up MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, and more.

Check out the new adapters in the promo video and images below: