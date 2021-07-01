Spotify releases new beta app with native support for M1 Macs

Nearly eight months after the first M1 Mac, Spotify has officially launched a beta version of its Mac app that is optimized for Apple Silicon. This means Spotify for Mac can now run natively on the M1 Macs without requiring Apple’s Rosetta 2 translation technology.

As noted by MacRumors, Spotify made the announcement of an Apple Silicon version via its support forums, eight months after users first requested the app. Spotify explains that the Apple Silicon version of its Mac app is still in beta and might not always perform as expected:

We have been working hard backstage on this and are happy to announce that we now have a Beta version of our app available. It features many compatibility improvements and optimizations for the new Apple architecture. Please note that as a Beta, some unexpected behavior might still occur. We’ll use all the feedback and info we get from you to tweak and improve your Spotify experience. And if everything works great we’d love to hear that too!

With native support for Apple Silicon, the Spotify for Mac app should run noticeably smoother and faster on the M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac. Many Spotify users have been calling on the company to make an Apple Silicon-optimized version of the Mac app since November, so this has been a long time coming.

You can download the Spotify for Mac app optimized for M1 Macs on the Spotify website right here. To install the beta version of the app, double click the .dmg file and then drag the app to your Applications folder, replacing the version you may have installed now.

