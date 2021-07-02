Weather Strip iOS app expands clever timeline view with ‘feels like’ temp and humidity

Weather Strip launched last month with a unique week-long hourly timeline view to see everything going on with the weather in a single horizontal graph. Now the neat app is getting air temperature and humidity with the latest update.

As we noted when it launched, other weather apps include extended hourly forecast views but Weather Strip for iPhone and iPad really goes all-in on the design.

Adding to the rich weather data already available in Weather Strip, the new update today brings “feels like” air temperature and dew point readings to the app as well as humidity.

Combined with the groundbreaking hourly timeline view showing the chance of sun, clouds, rain, snow, wind, UV, thunderstorms, and more, athletes can see at a glance the optimal times to go outside. No more digging through cluttered detail screens to find the necessary data.

The 1.1 update also adds support for 24-hour time.

Weather Strip for iPhone and iPad is available now from the App Store as a free download with $0.99/month or $3.99/year in-app subscriptions unlocking unlimited forecasts. With the app based on NOAA data, it’s currently only available for those in the US.

