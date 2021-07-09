Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Redesigned MacBook Pro coming later this year with Mini-LED
- 2022 iPad Pro to feature Mini-LED displays in both sizes
- Experts warn of drive failures impacting users of Apple’s AirPort Time Capsules
- Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at the second-best prices to date of $60 off
- Anker heads into weekend with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $11
- Clip Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Case onto your keychain at $15 (Save 25%)
