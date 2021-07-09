Check out the teaser for Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, launching July 16 on Apple Arcade

Last month Apple Arcade revealed some big new titles would be arriving on the platform with one of the exciting releases being a new special edition of the award-winning Alto’s Odyssey. Now Team Alto has shared a teaser of the new game Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City and a release date of July 16.

While we’ve seen a lot of hit iOS games land on Apple Arcade this year, many of them come remastered but without any real changes.

Snowman and Land & Sea, the two studios that make up Team Alto have taken a different approach by introducing all-new content and experiences and The Lost City arriving as a new biome to explore in the new edition of the acclaimed game.

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City expands upon the beloved original, with even more surprises to uncover and challenges to complete—all woven seamlessly into the core experience. So whether you’re a first-time explorer or a seasoned pro, there is plenty for everyone to discover.

iCloud support is included so you can seamlessly enjoy the new special edition across all of your Apple devices with progress staying in sync. And Team Alto has even made it possible to bring your saved data from the original Alto’s Odyssey to The Lost City to pick up right where you left off.

Check out the teaser trailer below and you can pre-register for the game on Apple Arcade here.

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City features:

At the heart of the Alto series is an elegant one-touch trick system. Chain together combos, and complete hundreds of goals to unlock new items and abilities—all with intuitive controls. Discover four stunning Biomes. From The Dunes to The Canyons, The Temples and, for the first time, The Lost City. Explore these rich and diverse landscapes, each boasting unique visuals and gameplay.

Uncover secrets in the sky with hot-air balloons, moving grind rails, wall riding and wingsuiting. Master the elements. In addition to dynamic lighting and weather effects like sandstorms and shooting stars, the desert is home to swirling wind vortexes and rushing water.

Unlock six unique characters, each with their own attributes and abilities. Zen Mode. Complete with its own serene soundtrack, this meditative mode distills Odyssey down to its purest elements: no scores, no coins and no power-ups. Just you and the endless desert.

From the pause screen, get behind the lens and take stunning photos of your trip through the desert. Pan and zoom to frame the ideal shot, and share them with friends and family. Original music and handcrafted audio. Headphones recommended!

Play on your Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and your progress will always be in sync. The journey continues. Carry across your save data from the original Alto’sOdyssey and pick up the adventure right where you left off.

