Review: Native Union’s solid metal, black zinc MagSafe Rise Dock for iPhone 12

While a lot of MagSafe stands include metal for at least some part of their build, there’s usually a good amount of plastic involved. Native Union’s MagSafe Rise Dock takes the path less traveled with a solid metal build and a minimalistic (and portable) design. Read along for our detailed review of the MagSafe Rise Dock, Native Union’s 10-foot MagSafe compatible charger, and more.

Native Union launched a number of new products in late spring/early summer with one of the most interesting being the Rise Dock that works with MagSafe.

Below we’ll start with a detailed look at the all-metal MagSafe charging dock for iPhone 12, Native Union’s take on the MagSafe charger with a durable braided 10-foot cable, along with a couple of other neat new accessories for Apple users.

Native Union MagSafe Rise Dock

The Rise Dock is sold on its own without a MagSafe charger or in a discounted bundle with a charger. That means you can use your existing Apple MagSafe Charger, pick up one of Native Union’s longer and more durable MagSafe compatible chargers, or use almost any third-party MagSafe compatible charger.

That also allows the Rise Dock comes in at a more affordable $49.99 price, particularly when you consider the build quality.





Rise Dock has a really clean build and one of my favorite aspects beyond the minimal black design is the weight the solid zinc alloy provides – just shy of a full pound. That makes it over 2.5x heavier than the iPhone 12 and about 2x heavier than an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

You can also use something like Mophie’s MagSafe compatible charger for an all-black aesthetic 😎.

To make sure the all-metal dock doesn’t scratch up your iPhone’s back, the top surface of the Rise Dock is covered in a clean matte black tarpaulin that offers a soft finish while blending in perfectly with the rest of the black zinc alloy.

On the bottom of the dock, the two contact points have a rubber edge to keep it from sliding around. I also like that the stand can be removed from the back so it’s easy to pack up and take with you when traveling.





The only piece of constructive criticism I can think of is I wish Rise Dock would come with a shorter backplate to have the option for at least two angles. The included backplate creates roughly an 80-degree angle, I’d love to see a second plate included that could offer something like a 65-degree angle.

If you’ve already got Apple’s MagSafe Charger or another compatible option you can just pick up the Rise Dock on its own. But Native Union also makes one of the few 10-foot MagSafe compatible chargers I’ve seen available.

The Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger has a durable braided nylon cable that comes in cosmos or sage (black or silver with a hint of green)

You also get a leather cable tie and the USB-C connector features a sturdy collar to prevent fraying.





The edge of the Snap charger features a metal build and unlike Apple’s own MagSafe Charger, there’s a rubber pad on the bottom to prevent slippage if you’re using it without the Rise Dock.





The one downside here is that the Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger tops out at 7.5W output for iPhone 12 (15W for Android). But for those who need the longer length, prefer the braided nylon cable or both, this is a great option priced at $39.95.

More from Native Union

I also tested out the other new summer releases from Native Union: the Desk Cable, Rise Laptop Stand, and Clean Screen Spray.

USB-C Desk Cable

The USB-C Desk Cable ($39.99) offers a nice 8-foot length with a durable braided nylon. The USB-C connectors on each end are reinforced with solid casings and collars that feel like they’ll stand up to years of use.

There’s a subtle LED on the USB-C connector to let you know power is running through the cable and the solid geometric weight has a soft silicone finish keep your cable from slipping off your desk.





Rise Laptop Stand

The Rise Laptop Stand ($29.99) is a sharp option to always have a way to elevate your MacBook without needing to remember or carry an extra accessory. It adheres to the bottom of your MacBook and then uses an origami-style folding design to lift it up about 3-inches.





It’s definitely a convenient solution and the height gives a nice angle even if you want to use the MacBook’s built-in keyboard and trackpad.

The one downside I found is there is a bit of give to the stand but I only noticed that when typing hard and was able to get used to typing a bit more gently.

Clean Screen Spray (plus microfiber pouch)

Finally, Native Union launched a clever product that combines a microfiber cloth disguised as a screen cleaner pouch with included cleaning spray. It’s a handy and compact way to always have a shiny screen within reach.

The Clean Screen Spray with microfiber pouch sells for $14.99.





