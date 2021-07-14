Apple seeds macOS Monterey beta 3 to developers

Apple has released the third beta of macOS Monterey to developers today. The release comes after beta 2 fixed a wide range of bugs and included new screensavers, wallpapers, and some other minor tweaks. We’ll be on the lookout to see if the anticipated Universal Control feature is live in the third beta.

Update 12 pm PT: Safari has received an overhaul with the third beta:

macOS Monterey beta 3 is showing up now via OTA for developers already enrolled. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, FaceTime’s new SharePlay feature, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

macOS Monterey beta 3 for developers

With the first two Monterey betas, Universal Control hasn’t been available. It’s possible the exciting feature could arrive with macOS Monterey beta 3.

Update 11 am PT: It looks like Universal Control still is not live with the third Monterey beta. But we did notice a placeholder warning in Settings > General > Handoff about leaving it enabled to use the feature. And we also uncovered an icon for Universal Control:





As always, it’s a bad idea to install early betas like this on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if at all possible.

Two weeks ago Apple released the first Monterey public beta, which is the same as the second developer beta.

The macOS Monterey beta 3 comes in at about 3GB in size. Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: