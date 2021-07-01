Apple releases first macOS Monterey public beta

After seeding the second beta to developers this week, Apple has officially launched the public beta for macOS Monterey. The new software is available to test out for free and comes with new features like FaceTime’s SharePlay, AirPlay to Mac, Focus mode, the Shortcuts app, and much more.

The first macOS Monterey public beta officially launched on Apple’s public beta website today (via MacStories’ Federico Viticci).

New features and changes coming with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, FaceTime’s new SharePlay feature, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

Remember, it’s generally a bad idea to install early betas like this on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if possible. And make sure make a fresh backup 😄.

Notably, the highly anticipated Universal Control feature that was shown off at WWDC isn’t live yet in the macOS Monterey beta 2 for developers which should be the same build as the first public build.

