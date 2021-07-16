HomeKit Weekly: Meross smart LED light strips can brighten up any space on a budget

Meross has become one of the top Homekit manufacturers due to its expanding product portfolio and affordable price points. I’ve got a number of their previous products in my house including its smart strip, table lamp, outdoor plug, and dual smart plug. This week, I am looking at the new HomeKit compatible Meross LED light strips.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

Light strips are a fun product category because they can go almost anywhere. Unlike lamps or ceiling lights, you can use LED light stripes on dressers, beds, or lighten up your desk. Most of them can emit multiple colors, are dimmable, and can be extended by buying another one to create an even slicker experience. In addition, they’re a low-cost way to lighten up a dorm as long as you can get it connected to the campus Wi-Fi. I recently picked up Meross’s new version of their light strip and I’ve found it to be a fun way to brighten up a room with reliable HomeKit access. Compared to other light strips I’ve tested and used in the past, I was also impressed with the overall build quality of Meross’s light strip. It comes on a nice plastic wheel that makes it easy to unroll and place where you’d like it to go.

Unboxing and installation

The Meross light strip comes in a handful of pieces that you assemble to make the entire product work. It involves attaching the light strip to the AC adapter. Next, you’ll need to slide the light strip into the connector and plug in a standard power cord similar to a PC laptop. Once it’s all assembled, you’ll plug it up to power and then look for the HomeKit code on the back of the box near the power outlet. I found the onboarding experience to your Wi-Fi to be near-instant; you then can assign it a room in your HomeKit environment and give it a custom name.

HomeKit experience

Once the Meross light strip was in HomeKit, I set up a custom HomeKit screen with my daughter’s lamp, a white noise machine, and a light strip. I called the screen “Goodnight Princess,” so when it’s time to go to bed, I can trigger that scene, and all of those accessories go into the mode they are supposed to be at during the night. In the morning, I have a scene called “Good Morning Princess” that turns on the lamp, the white noise machine off, and the light strip on full blast to pink (her favorite color). The light strip is long enough to drape the entire back of her bed, so it puts off a good amount of light. You can change the light to blue, green, red, etc. It sounds like more color options than you could count.

Wrap-up on Meross LED light strip

At the current price point, it’s an easy HomeKit add-on. It’s reliable so far using my eero Wi-Fi, and it’s been a fun way to jazz up my daughter’s bedroom. Meross has been rounding out their entire HomeKit lineup with quality products at a fair price, and this one is no different. Give a room a brighter light with the HomeKit-enabled Meross light strip that can be purchased on Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: