Some Apple employees continue to push for more flexible WFH policies, citing rising COVID-19 cases and future uncertainty

Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing more and more about some Apple employees who want the company to be more flexible with work-from-home policies as it pushes its employees to go back to Cupertino. A new letter signed by hundreds of Apple employees seen by Vox says the company should revise its policy about returning to the office, as well as giving two options for local WFH and remote WFH.

The employees raised the question about COVID-19 numbers rising again around the world and vaccines proving less effective against the new Delta variant. According to the letter, Apple’s People team’s has been trying to understand “personal situations” from its employees, although “it has been disappointing to see these personal stories not acknowledged individually or by any change in policy.”

The letter says around 68% of the respondents to the informal survey somewhat or strongly agreed that the lack of location flexibility would likely cause them to leave Apple.

“(…) That’s over 1100 members of our Apple family, and we care about every single one of them. With COVID-19 numbers rising again around the world, vaccines proving less effective against the Delta variant, and the long-term effects of infection not well understood, it is too early to force those with concerns to come back to the office. Furthermore, allowing some greater flexibility than the current 3/2 schedule would enable us to truly validate whether some people working remotely, not just everyone occasionally working from home, is compatible with Apple’s culture of collaboration.“

Last week, some Apple employees said that Apple has been denying even more requests from those who want to continue working from home instead of the new hybrid model. In their Slack channel with 6,000 members, employees argued that they’d leave Apple if the company didn’t change its decision.

Last month, an internal survey organized by Apple employees showed that at least 90% of employees want flexibility when it comes to working remotely, but the company argues that working in person is essential and expects everyone to be back in the office soon.

Apple once again declined to comment on the report.

