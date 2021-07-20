New Dropbox features reflect blurring between home and work, says company

Some new Dropbox features announced today reflect the way that the boundaries between home and work have become blurred during the pandemic, says the company …

It says that some of them are designed to give you easier access to the tools many have found themselves using while working from home.

Suggested folders: Add and share the right content with the right people

File conversion: Convert files to different formats (i.e., JPEGs to PNGs) without leaving Dropbox

A simplified experience in the system tray: See all your content safely synced at a glance with a simplified Dropbox experience in the task bar (Windows) or menu bar (Mac)

A new navigation on web: Find content faster with a new left-side navigation experience of your folders

Redesigned details pane: See important content highlights in an updated intuitive content details pane for the web

There are also improvements to the way that photos are uploaded.

Automatically back up photos and videos from your mobile device to Dropbox, and access them on any device

Back up specific albums and customize how your photos and videos are saved (now available for iOS and coming soon to Android)

Save space on your phone by safely removing photos after backing them up

Finally, there are three updates to the company’s password manager.

Passwords browser extension: Capture and fill in logins and passwords as you perform online tasks

Passwords sharing: Securely share passwords and payments and stay on top of who has access to what accounts

Support for credit and debit cards: Save time by managing payments from your web browser and mobile devices

You can learn more about the new Dropbox features here.

