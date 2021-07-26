Apple releases macOS 11.5.1 with ‘important security updates’

Jul. 26th 2021

Shortly after launching macOS 11.5 last week with Podcasts app improvements and a lot of security fixes, Apple has made macOS 11.5.1 available today with additional “important security updates.”

Apple launched macOS 11.5.1 alongside iOS 14.7.1 with the release notes highlighting both include “important security updates.” iOS 14.7.1 also includes a fix for an Apple Watch unlocking issue.

macOS 11.5.1 should be showing up shortly in System Preferences > Software Update if it’s not already.

The specific security issue fixed in these latest updates is for an IOMobileFrameBuffer flaw that could have been actively exploited to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

IOMobileFrameBuffer

Available for: macOS Big Sur

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher

Just released last week, here’s what is new with macOS 11.5:

long list of security improvements comes with macOS 11.5 including patches for flaws that could allow applications to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 also includes the following improvements for Mac:

  • Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

  • Music may not update play count and last played date in your library
  • Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

