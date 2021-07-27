Ted Lasso season 2 debuts as second most in-demand streaming original – report

Apple doesn’t report any sort of subscriber data for Apple TV+, though the company did yesterday confirm that the premiere of Ted Lasso season 2 set a new viewership record. Now, Axios has some additional data on the numbers behind the debut of Ted Lasso season 2.

According to data from Parrot Analytics provided exclusively to Axios, the first episode of Ted Lasso season 2 was the second most in-demand digital original in the US, only trailing the Disney+ series Loki. As the report explains, demand is a “proprietary metric used by Parrot to measure an audience’s appetite for TV content” and is often a “leading indicator of subscriber growth.”

When Ted Lasso debuted last year, it captured a 3.5% demand share globally among streaming services, but season 2 this year has increased that share to 54%.

Other tidbits in the Axios report include:

Ted Lasso was the eighth most in-demand overall show as of this weekend, with 40x more demand than the average show in the US.

Ted Lasso was the 18th most in-demand show overall and the seventh most in-demand digital show in the world.

Season 2 debuted with 39 times the demand of the average show in the US, more than 20 times the demand than season 1.

Season 2 debuted with 41 times demand of average show worldwide, more than 80 times the demand of season 1.

Apple will report its third-quarter earnings later today, and while we expect the company to tout the success of Ted Lasso and other Apple TV+ originals, we don’t expect any hard data. Check out the full report at Axios for more of the Parrot Analytics tidbits.

Ted Lasso season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+ with new episodes dropping every week.

