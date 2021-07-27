Zens unveils new MagSafe 4-in-1 wireless charger for iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Zens has launched a new multi-device MagSafe charger today with a minimalist design. The 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger offers a floating iPhone 12 mount with full 15W MagSafe charging, an integrated Apple Watch charger, and more.

This MagSafe multi-device charger is made with a solid aluminum build and a clean and simple aesthetic. Notably, this seems to be one of the first official MagSafe chargers to come in black instead of the regular white finish (the MagSafe charging pad itself).

The floating MagSafe charging stand offers the max 15W wireless power output for iPhone 12 and can be used in portrait or landscape. It also comes with the Apple Watch charging puck, an additional Qi charging spot for AirPods or another device plus a USB-A port on the side for a fourth wired device.

As you’d expect with a premium charger like this, the 30W power adapter comes in the box and Zens backs it up with a 3-year warranty. The Zens 4-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is available to purchase now from €139.99 (~$165).

Features + specs:

15W Charger for MagSafe compatible devices

MagSafe holder can charge a device in both landscape and portrait position – 5W wireless charging for AirPods or another Qi-compatible device

Apple Watch USB-A port supports the Apple Watch in sleep mode

Additional USB-A port to charge a fourth device

30W USB PD power adapter (EU/UK/US)

Aluminum design

3-year warranty





