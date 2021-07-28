Review: Satechi’s Aluminum Stand and Hub offers portability and expanded I/O for iPad Pro/Air users

Satechi launched its Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro/Air last month with a foldable design that brings 6 ports, integrated USB-C cable connector, and features like 4K output at 60Hz and 60W power. We’ve been testing out this handy iPad accessory that also works with MacBooks for a few weeks, read on for our full review.

The Satechi Aluminum Stand and Hub for iPad Pro/Air is a simple idea, blend a convenient USB-C hub with an iPad stand in a portable and durable design.

Specs

HDMI port with support for 4K at 60Hz

USB-C PD port with up to 60W output

USB-A 3.0 data port at up to 5 Gbps

3.5mm audio port supports both input and output

SD and microSD card slots (UHS-I: up to 104 MB/s)

Stand works with cases up to 15mm

Materials and build

As the name conveys, Satechi is using an all-aluminum design here for a solid and sturdy build. The only plastic is found on the underside of the accessory where the USB-C connector is stored. And sturdy rubber pads are used on the bottom for a non-slip grip as well as the slot where iPad rests in the stand.

All the ports are found around back (unless you choose to use it when folded). The integrated USB-C connector features a sturdy right-angle aluminum design and feels like it will be able to stand up to lots of use without damage.





And the way Satechi included the USB-C cable cutout means you can use it with a MacBook in addition to iPads when it’s folded. You also get a status LED on the side of the device.

In use

After spending several weeks with the Satechi Stand and Hub for iPad Pro I’ve found it to be a valuable accessory as long as you’re not needing high-performance I/O. While it’s nice to see 4K 60Hz support with the HDMI port, you’re capped at 5 Gbps with the USB 3.0 Type-A port and 104 MB/s with the UHS-I SD and micro SD card slots.

The design is compact and convenient so it’s easy to take with you on the go. The aluminum build provides the quality that Satechi has become known for and I like that it doubles as an iPad Pro/Air as well as a MacBook hub.

The stand portion only locks into one position at about 80-degrees for iPad. I’ve found that to be a comfortable angle for using the touchscreen and viewing but only having the one option is something to be aware of.

A couple of constructive ideas would be for Satechi to include a USB-C data port (power delivery only here) as well as upping the USB-A and SD slot speeds.

Wrap-up

If you like the idea of a combination accessory like this that can serve multiple purposes, I think the Satechi Stand and Hub for iPad Pro/Air is a good value at $99.99. But that’s as long as you’re okay without high-performance I/O and a bit larger overall footprint than plain USB-C hubs to accommodate the two-in-one design here.

The Stand and Hub for iPad is available direct from Satechi as well as its Amazon Storefront.

