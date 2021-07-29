Apple reportedly asking employees for their vaccination status in some locations

Earlier this week, Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned that the company has been considering the whole COVID-19 situation before deciding to fully return to the office or even require employees to all be vaccinated. However, the company now seems to be asking employees to share their COVID-19 vaccination status “at certain locations.”

Update: 9to5Mac was able to confirm the reports with a source familiar with the matter. Apple is encouraging its employees to do weekly COVID-19 testing and reporting.

The Verge’s Zoë Schiffer reported on Twitter that while Tim Cook has not confirmed that Apple will require employees to be vaccinated before returning to the offices, the company is now asking for the vaccination status of some employees in certain locations.

The report mentions a statement that was published on Apple’s internal HR website. The memo does not say that employees are required to provide their vaccination status or even that those not vaccinated will not be allowed to return to the office. However, Apple does say that their “vaccination status is assumed to be unvaccinated” for people who do not submit their status.

Apple is asking our team members in certain locations to share their current vaccination status. You can confidentially share whether you’re fully vaccinated, have had a partial dose, are not vaccinated, or do not wish to share.

When asked in an interview this week about requiring Apple employees to be vaccinated, Tim Cook answered that Apple “it’s not ready to make that decision yet” and that the main focus right now is to decide when to come back to the office.

From Apple's internal HR site: “If you don’t provide your vaccination status, your vaccination status is assumed to be unvaccinated…If you’re not fully vaccinated and working onsite in an Apple building, additional health and safety protocols may apply.” — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) July 29, 2021

As new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the US and other countries, Apple is once again requiring the use of masks in its retail stores. The company has also postponed the return to office to October, while it was previously planned for September.

