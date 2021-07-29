Popular Doppler HiFi music player launches for Mac with tight iOS integration

Doppler for iPhone has become a popular choice for those who prefer to own their music and want support for almost any format including hi-res options like FLAC. Now after teasing a dedicated Mac release back in June, Doppler for Mac is now available.

Doppler for Mac comes with a clean a simple UI to organize and listen to your personally owned media collection and it features a seamless drag and drop design to add music to your library.

Doppler for macOS also makes it easy to transfer music and playlists between iPhone and Mac over WiFi or USB and also includes features like one-click artwork search, simple multi-disc merging, easy metadata editing, a full playback queue, and much more.

Compatibility with Sleeve, the powerful and sharp third-party mini-player is also another neat feature that’s included with Doppler for Mac.

Developer Brushed Type is also working to make Doppler for both Mac and iOS more powerful with support for Shortcuts coming in the future.

Doppler for Mac is a free download with a 7-day trial, running $25 as a one-time purchase aftward. Meanwhile, you can try out Doppler for iPhone for free as well and it runs $7 as a one-time purchase.

