Popular Doppler HiFi music player launches for Mac with tight iOS integration

- Jul. 29th 2021 8:29 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Doppler for iPhone has become a popular choice for those who prefer to own their music and want support for almost any format including hi-res options like FLAC. Now after teasing a dedicated Mac release back in June, Doppler for Mac is now available.

Doppler for Mac comes with a clean a simple UI to organize and listen to your personally owned media collection and it features a seamless drag and drop design to add music to your library.

Doppler for macOS also makes it easy to transfer music and playlists between iPhone and Mac over WiFi or USB and also includes features like one-click artwork search, simple multi-disc merging, easy metadata editing, a full playback queue, and much more.

Compatibility with Sleeve, the powerful and sharp third-party mini-player is also another neat feature that’s included with Doppler for Mac.

Developer Brushed Type is also working to make Doppler for both Mac and iOS more powerful with support for Shortcuts coming in the future.

Doppler for Mac is a free download with a 7-day trial, running $25 as a one-time purchase aftward. Meanwhile, you can try out Doppler for iPhone for free as well and it runs $7 as a one-time purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12