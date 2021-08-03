PSA: Magic Keyboard with Touch ID only works with M1 Macs

One important detail we mentioned in the main piece is worth highlighting: the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID only works with Apple Silicon Macs …

Right now this means:

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

So if you have an Intel Mac, sadly you’re out of luck.

Apple originally launched the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID as part of the M1 iMac package, and has taken a little over three months to make it available as a standalone accessory – roughly the same time it took for the company to do the same with the Space Gray accessories for the iMac Pro back in 2018.

This is likely because Apple has supply constraints, and wanted to ensure it could meet demand for the computers before selling the keyboard on its own – plus there are a few Apple fans crazy enough to upgrade their machines simply because they want the cool new colors or, in this case, Touch ID.

