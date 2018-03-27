Space gray Mac accessories now sold separately from iMac Pro

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the cool space gray accessories sold with iMac Pro, the latest Apple Store update has good news for you.

Apple is now selling the space gray accessories separately. The space gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is available for US$149, that’s a $20 premium when compared to the Silver model. The space gray Apple Magic Mouse can be purchased for US$99, the Magic Trackpad is US$149.

All space gray accessories are available for delivery or pick up on the 30th. Presumably, the new space gray accessories will come with a black Lightning cable.

Previously, these accessories could only be purchased with an iMac Pro and purchasing them afterwards required a valid serial number for an iMac Pro. Some sellers on eBay offered the kit for US$2,500.

