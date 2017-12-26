First set of space gray iMac Pro accessories show up on eBay for $2500

The first eBay listing for Apple’s special space gray Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard has surfaced at a wild price of $2,499.

AirPods

The slick space gray version of these Apple accessories only comes with the company’s new iMac Pro and is creating a crazy resale market. There aren’t any bids on the set of all three space gray accessories for now. The listing ends in four days also includes the ‘Make an Offer’ option, so it’s possible they could go for much less.

ColorWare offers what seems like the most affordable third-party solution for now. The company will custom paint the space gray Magic Keyboard for $229, Magic Trackpad for $199, and Magic Mouse for $129. For all three, that’s $1,943 less than the current eBay listing for the Apple official, limited versions.

The most affordable option for a space gray keyboard is the Wireless Aluminum Keyboard from Matias at $115. Check out our full review here. Apple also includes a black Lightning cable and black power cable with the new iMac Pro.

Some customers received their new iMac Pros last Friday, a bit ahead of schedule. Today, we spotted that while Apple Stores don’t have in-store pickup, some Best Buy locations have stock of the base model.

How about you? If you’re looking to pick up some space gray accessories, how much would spend?

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: