New photos and video show iMac Pro orders arriving ahead of schedule

Some iMac Pro customers are waking up to a 5K present under the tree as early orders of the powerful new machine have begun arriving early on the doorsteps of a lucky few. New images posted to Instagram and a video on YouTube show the iMac Pro and Space Gray accessories in the hands of customers.

Japanese site Mac Otakara posted a brief video and photos (Google Translate link) this morning demonstrating several benchmarking applications running on the iMac Pro, which starts at $4999 and is available in 8,10,14, and 18-core configurations.

Initial shipping estimates showed that orders would begin arriving on December 27th, but it appears that some deliveries are beating those estimates.

While a lucky few have gotten an early surprise, don’t expect to be so lucky if you’ve ordered one yourself. Yesterday, we reported that some customers had begun to receive “preparing to ship” notifications for their iMacs, with delivery dates from December 28th. Over on Instagram, several more photos have been posted showing the iMac Pro’s retail box and Space Gray accessories.

If you’ve already ordered an iMac Pro, let us know your shipping date in the comments. If you’re considering buying an iMac Pro yourself, we recommend the 10-core model as the best specs for your dollar. Maybe it’s worth it just to get the elusive black lightning cable.

Starting the @digital_arts review of the new @apple iMac Pro from home because Christmas – but gonna pretend it’s a present to me for a bit first 🖥 🎁 pic.twitter.com/y31ZQudC8Z — Neil Bennett (@NeilBennett) December 22, 2017