Apple’s all-new iMac Pro is now available, first orders arriving Dec 27

Apple originally debuted its new iMac Pro back at WWDC in June, saying it would be available in December. After the grueling 6 month wait, the iMac Pro is officially available from Apple. Prices start at $4,999 and the first orders arriving December 27th. Prices start at $4,999 and max out at $13,199…

At the time of unveiling at WWDC, Apple touted that the iMac Pro is the “most powerful Mac ever,” even beating out the current-gen Mac Pro. Though, Apple also has a new modular Mac Pro up itself coming sometime in the future.

The iMac Pro comes in Space Gray with matching Space Gray accessories – a first the iMac line. The machine features four Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3 ports, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and support for two additional 5K displays, or four 4K UHD displays. Of note, you can purchase both the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 at the initial time of purchase.

“Recommended’ configurations available:

8-core, Vega 64 graphics, 64GB memory, 1TB storage

10-core, Vega 64 graphics, 64GB memory, 1TB storage

10-core, Vega 64 graphics, 64GB memory, 2TB storage

10-core, Vega 64 graphics, 128GB memory, 1TB storage

The iMac Pro is today available in two variations, 8-core and 10-core. In 2018, however, Apple says that additional 14-core and 18-core variations will be available.

“iMac Pro combines the incredible design of the iMac with the most powerful workstation architecture we’ve ever built,” said John Ternus, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. “iMac is the most popular desktop for our pro users due to its amazing display and elegant design, so we completely re-engineered it to deliver performance far beyond what anyone thought possible in an all-in-one.”

Apple gave some practical examples of the speed benefits over the existing quad-core iMac:

3D designers can visualize huge 3D models and render scenes up to 3.4 times faster.

Developers can run multiple virtual machines and test environments, and compile code up to 2.4 times faster.

Scientists and researchers can manipulate massive data sets and complex simulations, visualizing data up to 5 times faster.

Photographers can work with enormous files and perform image processing up to 4.1 times faster.

Music producers can bounce (export) massive multi-track projects up to 4.6 times faster and use up to 12.4 times as many real-time plug-ins.

Video editors can edit up to eight streams of 4K video, or edit 4.5K RED RAW video and 8K ProRes 4444 at full resolution in real-time without rendering. The iMac Pro can also export HEVC video 3 times faster.

As for the future of the rest of the Mac lineup, Apple announced earlier this year that a radical new modular Mac Pro is coming, as are new displays. It’s still not explicitly clear as to when we can expect those products, but at least we know we have something to look forward to. The fate of the Mac Mini, however, remains even more unclear.

Pricing starts at $4,999 and varies based on configuration, maxing out at $13,199. Head to Apple’s Online Store for all of the details. First orders arrive December 27th, though some are seeing a 4-6 day window, wich could potentially mean an earlier arrival. Are you ordering one? If so, let us know what you’re going to use it for and when it’s arriving down in the comments.

