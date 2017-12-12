Twelve South releases new slick HiRise Pro stand for iMac and iMac Pro

Twelve South has today released its latest Mac accessory alongside Apple’s announcement that iMac Pro orders will start on December 14. Even if you don’t plan on splurging on the $5,000+ iMac Pro, this new slick accessory will work for any iMac as well as many displays.

Twelve South’s new HiRise Pro builds on its poplar HiRise multi-function stand with a new finish, more storage, elevating your iMac higher, and more. The HiRise Pro comes in what the company calls “Gunmetal steel” that looks well matched to Apple’s space gray finish. It also looks like a cool combination with silver iMacs and with most displays too (with bases 10-inches or less).

The top of the HiRise Pro features a padded leather top for your iPhone and other items, the grill is held in place with strong magnets and is reversible with gunmetal on one side and a rich walnut on the other. The HiRise Pro sports plenty of space inside for external drives, docks, and more.

HiRise Pro will to elevate your iMac or display up to 3.54-inches (90mm) when placed on the top shelf, and offers 4 total shelves. HiRise comes in at $150, almost double what HiRise costs, but its does provide a sharp aesthetic along with its functionality. MKBHD also featured the HiRise Pro in his first look at the iMac Pro.

You can pick up the new HiRise Pro directly from Twelve South or on Amazon. Here is Twelve South’s description of its newest Mac accessory: