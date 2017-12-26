iMac Pro available for in-store pickup today at certain Best Buy locations

Apple’s iMac Pro has begun arriving early for some customers who ordered it quickly, but it’s still not yet available for in-store pick up at Apple retail locations. Certain Best Buy locations, however, show the iMac Pro as being in stock for in-store pickup today.

Apple’s base model iMac Pro with an 8-core Xeon W Processor is the only model currently available at Best Buy stores, and it’s available today in some locations. The base model, which starts at $4999, comes with the following specifications:

8-Core Intel Xeon W Processor

32GB DDR4 ECC RAM

Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU

1TB SSD

The iMac Pro also features a new space gray outer shell, with matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse peripherals. It also comes with a black Lightning Cable, and matching power cord.

Only certain Best Buy locations currently show the iMac Pro available with in-store pickup today, with other locations showing a shipping date of December 28th for online orders. In comparison, the Apple Store isn’t yet showing any in-store pickup availability that we’ve seen, with the base model iMac Pro reporting a January 4th delivery date.

Thus, if you’re interested in the iMac Pro and don’t want to wait any longer, it may be worth checking out Best Buy to see if it’s available for in-store pickup and/or faster shipping in your area.

Granted, this is only for the base model 8-core iMac Pro. I highlighted in a previous post why I personally recommend going with the 10-core iMac Pro. If you’re already spending over 5 grand for an all-in-one, you might as well spend a little more to ensure its longevity. If you wish to save a little up front coin, B&H has all models of the iMac Pro available for pre-order and it doesn’t charge sales tax in states outside of NY.

We’ll have more coverage of the iMac Pro in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our video walkthrough outlining what to expect from the all-in-one beast, and what its specifications may mean to you.

