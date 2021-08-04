Apple Watch SE starts at $269 in today’s best deals, plus Apple TV 4K from $130, more

We’ve made it halfway through the workweek, and now all of the best deals today have poured in following these Apple Watch SE price cuts starting at $269. That’s alongside being able to score the previous-generation Apple TV from $130 and the workout-ready Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE now on sale ahead of watchOS 8

Amazon is now rolling out a selection of discounts on Apple Watch SE models starting at $269. With as much as $40 in savings across the lineup, you’ll be able to save on everything from entry-level models to GPS + Cellular offerings with various bands and even Nike+ editions and more at B&H.

Apple Watch SE arrives with everything many have come to know and love from Apple’s wearables, just with a more affordable form factor. The one major trade-off from the flagship Series 6 is the lack of a blood/oxygen sensor, but otherwise, you’re still looking at Retina OLED display packed into a swim-proof design with added heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and more.

Score previous-generation Apple TV 4K from $130

B&H offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $130. Down from $179, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date outside of Prime Day that comes within $10 of our previous mention. You can also score the 64GB model for $160, down from $199 at Best Buy.

While we recently saw a new model launch with the refreshed Siri Remote, those who can live without the new inclusions stand to benefit from added savings by going with the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and Fitness+.

Jaybird’s new Vista 2 ANC Earbuds see first discount to $180

Amazon is now offering the Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones for $180 in two styles. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at the very first notable discount alongside $20 in savings on the recent releases.

Delivering active noise cancellation, the latest earbuds from Jaybird arrive with workout-ready designs backed by IP68 waterproofing and impact-resistant builds. You’ll also be able to count on a total of 24 hours of playback on a single charge with the Qi-enabled case.

