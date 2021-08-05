Apple Music and Kanye West team up for exclusive livestream of ‘Donda’ creation

Following the record-setting live stream of the listening event for Kanye West’s upcoming album Donda last month, Apple Music and Kanye are teaming up for another exclusive live stream. This time, you can live stream Kanye as he puts the finishing touches on the album… but the stream doesn’t have any sound.

The stream went live at 1 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, with Apple promoting it as: “Watch Kanye finishing Donda in Atlanta.” For those unfamiliar, Kanye has been living in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his highly anticipated album since last month’s listening party event.

The stream is a single-camera view of the room beneath Mercedes-Benz Stadium that Kanye has been calling home. Throughout the stream, viewers have seen Kanye recording vocal tracks for the album, working out, working with producers, eating Chick-Fil-A, and more. A handful of notable rappers and artists have appeared on the live stream so far, including Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Lil Yachty.

Apple says that the stream is “intentionally muted,” so it’s quite literally a silent stream of Kanye and his friends finishing the album. There’s a countdown clock on the wall, presumably counting down to the Donda release.

This is the latest extension of a newfound partnership between Apple Music and Kanye. Last month, the two parties teamed up offer an exclusive livestream of the listening event for West’s upcoming album, Donda. The event was streamed exclusively on Apple Music from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and it is said to have broken the record for an Apple Music livestream with over 3.3. million viewers.

Donda is expected to be released at some point tonight, likely once the clock turns to 12 a.m. As always, keep in mind that Kanye has already delayed this album’s release multiple times, and another delay is not out of question.

You can find the Donda livestream in the “Browse” tab of the Apple Music app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: