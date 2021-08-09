Monday’s best deals: iPad Air $99 off, Beats Studio Buds fall to a new low at $130, more

A new week is now under way and headlined by a collection of discounts from Apple and beyond. Leading the way is a new all-time low on the Beats Studio Buds at $130, alongside a $99 price cut on the latest iPad Air. That’s alongside a collection of Anker iPhone essentials from $8. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Beats Studio Buds fall to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds for $130 in all three styles. Typically fetching $150, you’re looking at the very first Amazon price cut to date, with today’s offer dropping the price for only the second time overall to mark a new all-time low.

Having just launched earlier this summer as the latest audio offerings from Beats, its new Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $99 on latest iPad Air

Amazon is now offering the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air starting at $500 in all of the colors. Down from the usual $599 price tag, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s discounts marking the second-best prices to date across the lineup. You can also score the same savings on the elevated 512GB model at $99 off as well.

Even with the more recent entry of Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros, those who don’t need all of that power can bring home much of the same experience for less with the latest iPad Air instead. Centered around a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, it’s powered by new A14 Bionic processor. Even better, Touch ID has finally made a grand return in the power button to pair with USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Anker discounts iPhone essentials in latest sale from $8

A new week is under way, and Anker is now following suit to roll out a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. You’ll be able to score deals on the latest iPhone and Android accessories, smart home gear, and more. Our top pick is the Anker Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $18. Down from the usual $22 going rate, you’re looking at the very first discount and a new all-time low.

Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times.

