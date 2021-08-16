Apple Fitness+ expanded with new ‘Time to Walk’ workout

At the beginning of the year, Apple expanded its Fitness+ capabilities with a “Time to Walk” workout for the Apple Watch. This feature is a way to “encourage users to walk more often” and reap the associated benefits, according to the company.

Now, the “Time to Walk” workout is receiving another expansion with Paralympian Kurt Fearnley.

As first spotted by AppleInsider, this new workout guide is made by Paralympics gold medalist Kurt Fearnley, taking Apple Fitness+ users on a walking or wheelchair ride.

With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics about to start, Australian wheelchair racer Fearnley recorded a 39-minute edition workout, with 24 minutes of talk and 14 minutes of music.

“When I go out and take a push, it’s like going for a walk, you know,” says Fearnley in the episode. “I’m in my day chair right now. The day chair is a separate wheelchair, it’s the thing you think of as your walking leg.” “And for somebody that’s never been in a chair, it’s just a stroll. It’s out here to enjoy the environment, to look around and just have a moment for yourself.”

“Time to Walk” workout, as Apple describes, is “an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities.”

Each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music. Time to Walk can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere with Apple Watch and AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones.

“Time to Walk” already features country music star Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes, Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba, and every now and then the company adds another episode.

In his latest edition of the “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is readying variations of the “Time to Walk” feature for Apple Fitness+ subscribers with “Time to Run” and “Audio Meditations” classes.

What do you think about the “Time to Walk” feature? Are you enjoying Apple Fitness+? Tell us in the comment section below.

