Apple officially launches new ‘Time to Walk’ feature for Apple Watch and Fitness+

Apple has officially unveiled its new Time to Walk feature for Apple Watch and Apple Fitness+ subscribers. Time to Walk offers “an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers,” Apple announced in a press release.

Apple says the new Time to Walk workouts will be available today, and they appear to be slowly rolling out to users on Apple Watch.

Apple describes the new Time to Walk feature, which 9to5Mac first reported on earlier this month, as a way to “encourage users to walk more often” and to reap the associated benefits:

Apple today unveiled Time to Walk, an inspiring new audio walking experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers, created to encourage users to walk more often and reap the benefits from one of the healthiest activities. Each original Time to Walk episode invites users to immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share thoughtful and meaningful stories, photos, and music. Time to Walk can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere with Apple Watch and AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones.

Apple explains that each Time to Walk episode is “shaped by the guest’s personal, life-shaping moments” and is “recorded while walking outside or in locations that are meaningful to them.”

Time to Walk is launching with four episodes with the following guests:

Country music star Dolly Parton has won nine GRAMMYs and is also a celebrated actor, businessperson, and humanitarian. Dolly reflects on her career, family, and growing up in rural Tennessee. “I’ve loved walking ever since I was a little girl in the Smoky Mountains,” Parton says. “I think it’s so important to be able to get out and walk if we can during this time. I do my best thinking when I walk. And while many of us feel confined during this time, I’m hopeful that people will take a walk down memory lane with me and we can all feel a little more freedom taking the time to walk together.”

Apple adds that new Time to Walk episodes will appear in the Workout app on Apple Watch from a different guest each Monday through the end of April. All previous episodes will also be accessible. The episodes range from 25 to 40 minutes long and are available in the Workout application on Apple Watch.

Once a Time to Walk episode is selected on Apple Watch, a Walk workout automatically begins and you can go at any pace that meets your fitness level. Additionally, for Apple Watch wheelchair users, Time to Walk becomes Time to Push.

Time to Walk requires AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones to be paired with your Apple Watch. Once episodes are downloaded, a WiFi or cellular connection is not required. You can manually download new episodes, or toggle the setting to automatically download and add the newest settings on your Apple Watch. Workouts will then be downloaded and added when your Apple Watch is connected to power and WiFi.

