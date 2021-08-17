Apple @ Work Podcast: This is the way forward for Apple device management

- Aug. 17th 2021 2:00 am PT

0

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Weldon Dodd from Kandji joins the show to discuss what’s next for MDM technology with Apple in the enterprise.

Sponsored by Mosyle: Managing Apple devices at work shouldn’t be difficult. Mosyle makes it easy.

Connect with Bradley

Listen and subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.