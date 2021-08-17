Deals: New 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro $100 off, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, AirTag and HomeKit gear, more

It is now time for another edition of your daily Apple deal roundup. Today, we are looking at $100 price drops on the higher-end 2021 M1 chip iPad Pros with 1TB of storage capacity. Those offers join a $199 discount on the latest M1 MacBook Pro models as well as the first notable price drop on Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar, some HomeKit smart home gear, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 1TB 11-inch iPad Pros with M1 now $100 off

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Silver for $1,399 shipped. You’ll also find the 1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $100 off for a total of $1,599 shipped. This is matching the best price yet at $100 off the going rate and just $1 less than the price drop we tracked on the lighter capacity models earlier this month, all of which are still live right here.

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro models from $1,100 at Amazon ($199 off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Regularly $1,299, today’s deal is $199 off, matching our previous mention, and is the best price we can find. Best Buy is charging $1,250 right now for this model. You’ll also find the 512GB SSD model at $1299.99 shipped, down from $1,499. There might be new MacBooks on the way in a few months’ time, but you likely won’t be finding one at this price for a while. The latest MacBook Pro from Apple brings its M1 chip to the mix with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The 13-inch Retina display is joined by up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Apple’s TouchBar is included here alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar holder sees first discount to $15

Amazon is offering the Case-Mate Dog Tag Collar Holder for AirTag at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and consequently a new all-time low. This holder attaches an AirTag to your dog’s collar, allowing you to find them should they ever wander away from home. It’s unintrusive, compact, and rugged, so you don’t have to worry about anything happening to your furry friend or even the AirTag. You can easily insert the AirTag into the case, and it slides right onto the collar with ease, making both install and uninstall a simple task. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews, and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Amazon meross smart HomeKit gear from $22

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering some notable deals on its smart home gear today, starting with the Smart Garage Door Opener Remote at $36. Regularly $50, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon at 28% off and the best we can find. This handy device allows for completely remote control of your garage door via Wi-Fi and the companion app. Compatible with HomeKit and Siri as well as Alexa and Google Assistant, it also brings voice control to the party with no monthly/subscription fees to worry about. You can find more details on the hub-free remote opener along with a compatibility list to ensure it will work with your garage right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speaker review: More power and versatility [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: