Google launches Pixel 5a competitor to iPhone SE with 5G, metal body, big battery, more

Ahead of the high-end Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launching this fall, Google today launched its latest entry-level smartphone with the Pixel 5a with 5G. The new iPhone SE competitor brings an all-metal body, high-capacity battery, headphone jack, and more alongside the next-gen cellular connectivity.

At the beginning of August, Google showed off the upcoming flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Those devices will compete head-on with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro and come with Google’s first custom SoC.

And ahead of those new premium devices, Google has launched its latest budget smartphone with the addition of 5G connectivity and more. It’s priced $50 above the $399 that Apple’s iPhone SE goes for, however, the Pixel 5a with 5G includes things like a larger 6.3-inch display (4.7-inch on iPhone SE) and headphone jack.

Another selling point is the biggest battery ever put in a Pixel smartphone – 4680mAh. That’s over 2.5 times bigger than the 1821mAh capacity of the iPhone SE battery. And an upgrade coming from previous Pixel devices is a full-metal body with the 5a. All of that means a compelling package at just $449.

As for the next-gen iPhone SE, it is expected to come with 5G and an upgraded processor in the first half of 2022.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the 2022 iPhone SE with 5G would retain the same 4.7-inch screen and overall design as the current model. But we could see the iPhone SE shift to a hole-punch design display in 2023.

