Kuo: New iPhone SE with 5G and new processor still on track for first half of 2022

A new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today reiterated expectations for the next-gen iPhone SE. Kuo believes the two big upgrades will be 5G and an upgraded processor, with the new entry-level iPhone coming in 1H 2022.

Kuo first predicted the new iPhone SE would arrive in 2022 back in March. The same expectation was reiterated today for that to arrive in the first half of next year.

After 5G first arrived on Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup last fall, the iPhone SE gaining the next-generation cellular radio would be a big deal as it would be the company’s first entry-priced iPhone with the tech.

Kuo reiterates that the 2022 iPhone SE will have a similar design as the existing 4.7-inch iPhone SE, with the other major change being a processor upgrade.

As for a design overhaul, we did see a different analyst point to 2023 for iPhone SE gaining a hole-punch display back in April (while reiterating Kuo’s prediction for the form-factor to stay the same for 2022).

Kuo’s report also highlights optimism about the next iPhone SE’s “contribution to the 5G iPhone replacement demand.”

