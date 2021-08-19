Apple TV+ releases official trailer for sci-fi epic Foundation, series premieres September 24

After first teasing the series at WWDC 2020 last year, Apple is finally ready to launch its major new television franchise. Apple today shared the official trailer for the first season of Foundation, which will premiere on Apple TV+ starting September 24.

The ten-episode first season will follow Hari Seldon (played by Jared Harris) as his theory of psychohistory — which predicts the downfall of the Empire — garners support. Naturally, the Galactic Empire attempts to suppress the beliefs, led by Brother Dusk (Lee Pace). Watch the new trailer after the break ..

It remains unclear exactly how closely the plot of Foundation will stick to the original Isaac Asimov novels, which are notoriously tricky to adapt to television given that the story spans such a long period of time and much of the action and conflict happens off-screen. It seems likely that devote fans of the books may be disappointed with the adaptation.

Nevertheless, Apple TV+ is certainly pinning its hope on Foundation becoming one of its big flagship series, featuring lavish set design and visual effects. Production on season two of Foundation is underway and show-runner David Goyer already revealing that he envisages an 8-season arc.

Here’s the just released trailer:

The first two episodes of Foundation will be released on September 24 on Apple TV+. The remaining eight episodes of the first season debut each week after that.

This fall, Apple has even more to offer sci-fi fans with another big-budget series ‘Invasion’ debuting in October and Tom Hanks starring in ‘Finch’; a movie about a man, a robot and his dog premiering on November 5.

