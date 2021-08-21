Apple @ Work: Analyzing the 11 reasons Apple thinks you should use a Mac at work

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the leader in modern mobile device management (MDM) and security for Apple enterprise and education customers. Over 22,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

A few weeks ago, Apple debuted a new “11 reasons Mac means business” website. As someone who has managed Macs and used them in business, I want to take those reasons from a critical eye to see if they make sense as real reasons to use a Mac at work.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing an enterprise IT network since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Reason 1: Apple Silicon

One seriously powerful chip: The Apple M1 chip changes everything. Custom technologies. Blazing-fast processing. And incredible power efficiency. In short, it’s a breakthrough for breakthroughs. For your entire team.

During a podcast I recorded with Apple’s Jeremy Butcher, I made my feelings on Apple Silicon very clear. The transition to Apple Silicon has gone even better than the PowerPC to Intel one. Apple’s team really knocked it out of the park. The Mac hardware has a bright future ahead of it.

Reason 2: Apple Silicon again

It’s that powerful. Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip, MacBook Air is up to 3.5x faster than before.1 Multitask across projects, analyze spreadsheets while you video conference, and crush even the most performance-heavy tasks.

I might have gone with a top 10 list instead of repeating one of the reasons, but I get it. Apple Silicon is that good. I don’t know that I could go back to using an Intel computer again. I could make the argument that I would prefer the base model MacBook Air over a “maxed out” 16″ MacBook Pro with Intel. I could use the MacBook Air with M1 for the next five years if I could get a new battery after three years.

Reason 3: Battery life

With jaw-dropping battery life — up to 18 hours — MacBook Air delivers the power to work where, how, and for as long as you want.

Continuing with the Apple Silicon theme with business benefits, the battery life in the MacBook Air is pretty outstanding. For the first time, I can spend an entire workday at a coffee shop or coworking space and not worry about needing to bring a charger. The Mac is finally at the same place as the iPad because of not needing to think about the battery during a day trip.

Reason 4: Mac works with IT

Set up devices from anywhere with zero-touch deployment. And manage Mac at any scale with mobile device management.

One of the key themes that I’ve discussed as long as I’ve been writing about Apple in the workplace is how far Apple has built its management tools to streamline macOS management. With technology like zero-touch deployment, FileVault 2, the security endpoint API, and (with macOS Monterey) Erase All Content and Settings, the Mac is a friend of IT.

Reason 5: Mac works for companies without IT

Mac is intuitive to use and easy to manage. Simple setup and Apple’s Migration Assistant help you get Mac up and running quickly. And its reliable hardware won’t let you down, so it’s perfect for companies with or without dedicated IT support.

There are countless small businesses without dedicated IT departments. The Mac is a perfect tool for them. There is very little software maintenance that needs to be done on the Mac. As long as you’re running software updates regularly, you’ll likely never run into issues. If you do, a quick trip to the Apple Store or other Apple Authorized Service can get everything resolved. 9to5Mac has partnered with a reliable Apple repair service as well.

Reason 6: Mac costs less in the long run

With fewer support tickets, less software needed, and higher residual value, the savings add up. Compared with a PC, a single Mac could save you $843 over three years.

Apple is citing a report from Forrester to get to this number. The report is worth reading as there is a lot that goes into it. One thing to remember is that if you plan to turn over your fleet of devices every three or so years, you can offset a large part of your next purchase by reselling your old Apple gear.

Reason 7: The most innovative companies run on Mac

84% of the world’s top innovators, such as Salesforce, SAP, and Target deploy Mac at scale.

I don’t think this is a reason to use Apple in the workplace, but it’s an important thing to notice. If you told someone in 2004 that Apple products would be used in 100% of the Fortune 500, they wouldn’t have believed you. Apple has come a long way in the enterprise to become not only accepted but in some cases, preferred.

Reason 8: Excel and so much more

All the business apps you need run beautifully on Mac — from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace to SAP and Dropbox. And thanks to the Apple M1 chip, popular iPhone and iPad apps for work can now run on Mac, too.

One of the trends that has benefited Apple in the enterprise is the move away from legacy Windows apps toward web apps as well as native apps with a cloud sync. The most popular apps in the enterprise work cross-platform between Mac, PC, Android, and iOS.

Reason 9: Security is built right in

Mac is the most secure personal computer on the planet, thanks to built-in features like hardware-verified secure boot, on-the-fly encryption, Touch ID, and Gatekeeper.

With the Mac, Apple has brought a consumer-level experience to the enterprise while bringing enterprise-level security to consumers. Because there aren’t “enterprise” versions of Apple hardware (sans lower storage option), everything that Apple builds security-wise has to work great for consumers as well.

Reason 10: Mac ❤️ iPhone

Mac feels just like the Apple devices employees know and love — and they all work together seamlessly. Copy and paste across devices. Extend your screen. And pick up calls anywhere.

The halo effect in the enterprise is real. Employees that use iPhone will want a Mac to create a seamless experience. If you use iMessage to chat with your customers, it makes sense to have that same experience on your Mac.

From a training standpoint, it’s much easier to get people up to speed on macOS when they are already familiar with iOS.

Reason 11: It’s a pleasure to work with

Give your team the devices they love and let them get down to business.

Forward-thinking employers realize that employee choice when it comes to devices is essential. Our technology is the primary way so many people do their job – why would you not give them the tools they love to do their job? For some, that might be Windows. For others, that’ll be a Mac.

I’d take a slight pay cut to use a Mac at work over a PC. I love macOS that much. It’s a great time to love the Mac in business.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: