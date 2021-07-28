Apple @ Work Podcast: The past, present, and future of Apple device management with Jeremy Butcher from Apple
In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Jeremy Butcher from Apple to talk about all things Apple device management, including declarative device management, Erase All Content and Settings on macOS, and much more.
Sponsored by Mosyle: Managing Apple devices at work shouldn’t be difficult. Mosyle makes it easy.
Links
- New Mac page on Apple’s business website
- What’s New for Business – WWDC 2021
- Forrester Total Economic Impact of Mac in the Enterprise
- Video: What’s new in managing Apple Devices WWDC21
- Video: Meet declarative device management WWDC21
Connect with Bradley
Listen and subscribe
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel