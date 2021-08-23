Apple Watch support coming soon for Apple Health-enabled Lumen metabolic analyzer

Lumen arrived last year as an affordable and convenient way to regularly measure your metabolism to help achieve your health and fitness goals. Now the iOS-supported device that fully integrates with Apple Health will gain Apple Watch support for a more seamless experience.

Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, improve endurance, or optimize your athletic performance, understanding how your nutrition and workouts impact your metabolism is key. Until Lumen, testing to know if you’re in a fat or carb burning state by analyzing your metabolism was a relatively expensive process done in clinics and hospitals with large devices.

Lumen puts powerful metabolic analysis in your pocket with tight Apple Health integration to give you the personalized information you need (in the moment) about how your body is using energy, what you need to eat to hit your specific goals like a macronutrient plan, and more.

Soon the pocket-sized metabolic analyzer will gain Apple Watch support to make it easier to stay on top of your day-to-day progress and metabolic state.

Key features of the app enable users to get their metabolism measurement results on their watch, log their food and track their nutritional or fitness progress throughout the day.

Along with that, you’ll get real-time notifications about what to eat before workouts, the impact of your workouts on your metabolism, and more. Lumen is shooting for a September release for the update.

Learn more about Lumen in our full review here along with Lumen’s website.

