Tempo run log app adds motivational ‘Goals’ feature for iPhone, Apple Watch, and widgets

The excellent run logging app Tempo is introducing a brand new “Goals” feature for iPhone, Apple Watch, and home screen widgets.

For the uninitiated, Tempo is a highly polished iPhone and Apple Watch app that serves as an intelligent logging system for run and walk workouts. Simply log a run with your Apple Watch in any app that works with the Health app, and Tempo will analyze your data and present it in a way that adds context and insight to your performance.

In February, Tempo added a personal favorite feature of mine called Personal Bests to easily answer the question of what was my fastest 5K, 10K, and more. New in Tempo 3.4 is another tool for staying motivated called Goals:

Goals in Tempo is built around the idea of completing a total distance by doing one or more workouts. Goals can be great in keeping motivation high to maintain a consistent training routine, chase a new fitness peak, or do both! Tempo’s goal setup is simple and fast, and tracking is fully automated. A goal can be setup to run, walk, or hike a total distance once over a set number of days, or repeat weekly or monthly.

Tempo users can view goals on the iPhone and Apple Watch or see them at a glance with home screen widgets and an Apple Watch face complication. Check out Tempo and set your goals here.

