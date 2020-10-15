Tempo 3 run tracking app gains iOS 14 widgets with workout metrics, all-new design, more

Tempo is a popular iPhone and Apple Watch app that collects in-depth data from your workouts to help runners train better. Developers behind the app today released Tempo 3 on the App Store, which features a new design, multiple iOS 14 widgets, new workout details, and much more.

The app brings training tools and insights from your workouts, so you can see in detail how you’ve been performing and filter exactly the data you need. And now, Tempo 3 introduces a new design with new fonts, colors, and overall layout to make the app even more intuitive.

In addition to design changes, today’s update brings several new features, including the analysis of even more data during your workouts. There’s a new section that lets you compare your training trends by weeks, months, or years, plus an updated Intensity Calendar with reference models and charts.

Users can now filter their records by workout distance along with tags using OR vs. AND for match criteria. In addition to all this, Tempo 3 comes with new iOS 14 Home Screen widgets. There are Total Distance widgets with data for the week, month, and year, plus widgets with details about your last workout. The update also brings support for multiple complications on watchOS 7.

Tempo 3 is available for free on the App Store, and it requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or an Apple Watch running watchOS 7. Some of the features require an annual subscription of $9.99 available as an in-app purchase.

