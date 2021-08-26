Front releases new iOS apps to keep teams in contact with their customers on the go

Front might be an email app that you’ve never heard of or used before, but it’s becoming popular among teams that are tasked with handling communications with customers. Front integrates email, SMS, website chat tools, and Twitter into a single platform. Today, the company is unveiling a brand-new iOS app to keep teams in touch with their customers on the go.

After the last year, it’s become very clear that work will continue to be more distant than ever. So the tools we use to communicate with customers and collaborate with our teams—ahem, email—need to keep up. Email is often not a solo game, especially for those in sales, customer success, and support. It involves getting internal input, getting a second pair of eyes, understanding context from other threads, and more. Now that we’ve reached a peak of geographically-distant working, the question remains: why do most email mobile apps make it so hard to get work done together on the go? That’s why we’ve designed Front’s mobile app for Android and iOS to enable folks to work together naturally and intuitively not only on their desktop, but from their smartphones, too. So whether you and your teammates are in the same room on your computers, or working from your phones 1,000 miles away from each other, it’s easy to collaborate—and your customers will get the best experience, regardless of where your team is working from.

Front isn’t just for people interacting with customers, though. Front can be extremely beneficial for everyone on your team to discover what customers are needing help with. For a complex problem, support teams can collaborate on drafts with engineers to make sure everything is worded correctly.

With the new Front iOS apps, it’s even easier to make sure a problem was resolved, check on important contract negotiations, or check to see if there are any issues with a new software release. Because Front integrates SMS, website chat tools, and social media into email, it’s a one-stop shop for support teams.

I’ll have an interview with Front next week on the Apple @ Work podcast, so make plans to listen if you want to learn more.

