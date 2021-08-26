OnMail adds new ‘Inbox Break’ feature to pause all incoming emails

OnMail, the new email service from the team by Edison, is releasing a new feature to help give you a reprieve from an ever-growing list of emails that are sent your way. The new “Inbox Break” feature pauses all incoming emails so you can focus on other things.

“We introduced OnMail to empower you with more control over email than ever before – first to choose who can enter your inbox and now to control when they enter,” said Mikael Berner, cofounder and CEO at OnMail. “OnMail’s new Inbox Break allows you to take immediate or scheduled breaks as needed to give you a chance to recover from email overload. For so many people working from home in the last year, maintaining a healthy work-life balance has been a real challenge. We understand how difficult it can be to unplug from email when you literally live in your office. Inbox Break was built to meet that need.”

The new feature lets you pick which accounts to pause as well as the ability to set optional away messages for each account to automatically send a reply to incoming messages during your break. Inbox Break automatically syncs across your web, iOS, and Android apps, so it’s perfect for a vacation or a period when you need to focus.

OnMail’s paid Personal and Professional accounts also allow you to schedule recurring breaks at specific dates and times. You can also apply breaks to your non OnMail mail accounts (i.e. Gmail, AOL, Hotmail, Outlook, etc). OnMail is available for Free, Personal ($4.99 per month), and Professional ($9.99 per month) accounts.

