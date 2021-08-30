LEGO Star Wars Battles ‘coming soon’ to Apple Arcade

Apple announced today a new addition coming to its Apple Arcade gaming subscription platform. LEGO Star Wars Battles will launch soon on the platform, representing the first time LEGO has launched a game within the Apple Arcade service.

With Star Wars Battles, players will be able to lead their characters into real-time, multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy.

“What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider? Can a flock of porgs tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff? Could Chewbacca go toe-to-toe with Boba Fett? Who would win in a showdown between Yoda and Darth Vader?”

With LEGO Star Wars Battles, players have to master both sides of the Force by discovering unique combinations of units and building your strategy with characters from the entire Star Wars universe.

The game also features:

Tower Defense: Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to defend your base or advance on the battlefield and capture your opponents’ territory;

Colect and uprage: Discover of 40 units from all eras of the Star Wars universe inlcuding vehicles such as AT-ATs, AT-RTs, Y-wings, TIE fighters, and characters from the movies;

Unleash unique abilities: Use Darth Vader’s Force Slam to stop enemies in their tracks, toss them aside with Luke Sywalker’s Force Push, and more;

Explore the Galaxy battling through the eras and choose an arena inspired by iconic Star Wars locations including Naboo, Hoth, and Geonosis.

LEGO Star Wars Battles is produced by TT Games, and users can already pre-order the game here.

Check out all the games available on the Apple Arcade platform here.

