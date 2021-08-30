Ted Lasso awards continue to set records in Hollywood Critics Association ceremony

The Ted Lasso awards train keeps on running as Apple TV+’s hit comedy series notched up more wins than any other show in the first-ever Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

Apple announced that Ted Lasso had won four awards at the virtual ceremony.

Best Streaming Series, Comedy — “Ted Lasso”

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Rupert Grint also picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor in the Apple TV+ drama series Servant.

The Cupertino company said that the latest awards continue the record performance for Ted Lasso.

Last month, Apple landed 35 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including a historic 20 nominations for “Ted Lasso,” which broke records by becoming the most nominated comedy series this year, and the most nominated freshman comedy series ever. To date, Ted Lasso has been also honored with an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Jason Sudeikis at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the widely beloved series was nominated; a Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards for star Sudeikis; and, the Writers Guild of America crowned “Ted Lasso” with wins for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

Variety reports that there were plenty of awards on offer, as the HCA opted for different categories for broadcast, cable, and streaming shows.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: