LinkedIn decides to remove Stories from its social network

LinkedIn announced efforts in 2020 to implement Stories — a feature well known to Snapchat and Instagram users for sharing content that disappears after 24 hours. However, LinkedIn is now giving up on that idea, as the company announced today that LinkedIn Stories will soon be removed from the social network.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Liz Li, senior director of products at LinkedIn. In a post published on the social network, Li wrote that LinkedIn Stories was designed to provide a “fun and casual way to share quick video updates.” However, as the company studied how users interacted with the feature, LinkedIn is now removing Stories to work on a “new experience.”

The executive says users want more ways to share engaging videos with their followers, not just content that disappears after a while. While this “new experience” is unknown at this point, it seems that LinkedIn is working on new ways to let its users share videos.

We introduced Stories last year as a fun and casual way to share quick video updates. We’ve learned a ton. Now, we’re taking those learnings to evolve the Stories format into a reimagined video experience across LinkedIn that’s even richer and more conversational. We want to embrace mixed media and creative tools of Stories in a consistent way across our platform, while working to integrate it more tightly with your professional identity. As part of this change, we’ll remove the current Stories experience by the end of September, as we work on the new experience.

LinkedIn Stories will remain available to users until the end of September, when the feature will be completely removed from the social network. Interestingly, LinkedIn is not the first social network to give up the Stories feature this year. Twitter shut down its Stories-like platform “Fleets” earlier this month as the company said that only a few users were using it.

At the same time, the popular video-focused social network TikTok recently announced that it is implementing Stories for its users. Other social networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Pinterest, and YouTube are also still offering Stories-like platforms.

