iPhone 12 mini is now $300 off in today’s best deals, plus first AirTag Leather Loop discount, more

We’re now halfway through the workweek, and all of the best deals are up for the taking, headlined by $300 in savings on iPhone 12 mini. That’s alongside the first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop at $35 and these Spigen MagSafe Car Mounts from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 mini now $300 off

Various retailers are now offering the Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB on both unlocked carrier plans and pre-paid offerings. Starting at $430, these are the best prices to date alongside a rare chance to save $300 on one of the latest handsets ahead of Apple’s keynote later this month.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s latest smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the new Apple AirTag Leather Loop in several styles, starting at $35. Marking the very first price cut to date since releasing earlier this spring, today’s offer is down from the usual $39 price tag to mark a new all-time low.

Delivering a stylish way to affix one of Apple’s new item finders to a backpack, keys, and more, its recent AirTag Leather Loop enters as one of the brand’s more premium offerings. Comprised of specially tanned European leather, the case holds AirTags in place with a looping form factor that can clip to a variety of accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save on Spigen MagSafe car mounts from $22

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its lineup of MagSafe car mounts headlined by the OneTap Pro Air Vent Wireless Charger at $27. Usually fetching $38, you’re looking at only the third notable discount, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. The dashboard version is also on sale for $32.

Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car, complete with 7.5W charging speeds. Available in either an air vent or dashboard design, both feature adjustable designs that help ensure you can keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on the road.

Best trade-in deals

