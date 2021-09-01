Stacktrace Podcast 151: “The iOS 15 season”

John and Rambo discuss the iOS 15 beta process, the latest round of App Store debates, Swift concurrency backward compatibility, and whether Apple should embrace a more continuous delivery process for new APIs and system features.
