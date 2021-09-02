Digitimes: Apple rumored to start Apple Car production in 2024

According to a new report from Digitimes, Apple is targeting 2024 for the mass production of the Apple Car. Digitimes says Apple is in conversations with Asian suppliers, including visits to LG Electronics and SK Group.

The Apple Car project has taken a circuitous route through the rumor mill. After a flurry of development around 2015, Apple scaled back the project in 2017 to focus on the underlying autonomous driving technology. However, as recently as 2019, it appears Apple has once again set its sight on making an actual car.

However, Digitimes is not exactly the most reliable source when it comes to timing. The Apple Car project still feels very early, and 2024 might be too ambitious to expect anything tangible.

That being said, many publications in the last year or so have indicated that the wheels are turning inside and outside of Apple regarding the Apple Car initiative (known internally as Project Titan). For example, in December, Reuters also indicated that the Apple Car could go into production in 2024 featuring ‘breakthrough’ battery technology.

